Kum & Go Fundraises for Nonprofits

Kum & Go's annual Gallons for Growth campaign brought in over $37,000 for five nonprofits.

Kum & Go raised over $37,000 in July for its annual Gallons for Growth cause marketing campaign in partnership with Pepsi Beverages North America.

Achieving its goal to connect with local communities, grow relationships with nonprofit partners and bring awareness to its causes, five cents from every gallon of gas sold on a designated day (this year was July 27) is donated to nonprofits in participating markets. Additionally, five cents from every 20-ounce Pepsi bottle sold in the month of July is also included in the donation.

“We are thrilled with the evolution Gallons for Growth has had over the years. It has become such a meaningful partnership with local communities, raising money and engaging nonprofit organizations in a variety of impactful and creative ways,” said Emily Bahnsen, community investment manager at Kum & Go.

This year’s participating markets and nonprofit partners were:

Springfield, Mo. — Foundation for Springfield Public Schools

Washington County and Benton County, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter

Tulsa, Okla. — Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

Jonesboro, Ark. — Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas

Garfield County, Colo. — LIFT-UP

Kum & Go’s Gallons for Growth campaign began in 2010 in Springfield, Mo. Over the past 13 years, the campaign has expanded to include additional markets and added partner, Pepsi Beverages North America, as part of the cause.

“Gallons for Growth has become a known-for event in the Springfield community. Each summer, the community comes out to raise money for their local public schools and have fun while doing it,” said Tim McCaleb, district supervisor for Kum & Go in Springfield. “We enjoy engaging with our local community, promoting the event with the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools, and seeing the fun customers have in-store and sharing their experience from the day on social media.”

