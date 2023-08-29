CITGO Issues Statement Regarding Fuel Contamination

All marketers who lifted gasoline or diesel from the Tampa, Fla., terminal during the time of contamination have been notified and are acting accordingly.

CITGO has announced that it discovered a contaminated product at its Tampa, Fla., terminal. The contamination came as a result of a product routing issue at the terminal and the rack was immediately shut down.

All CITGO Marketers who lifted gasoline and diesel from the terminal between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. have been notified and asked to stop sales. A limited number of retail locations are affected, and CITGO is currently coordinating efforts to remove the product from the retail locations that received it.

CITGO has noted that it is committed to safe, reliable and responsible operations and is conducting a full investigation into the incident. The company also stated that it remains committed to maintaining the quality of its fuels and ensuring customer confidence in its products and the CITGO brand.

If a consumer believes they purchased contaminated fuel on or after Saturday Aug. 26, they can initiate a claim through the CITGO Good Gas Guarantee program.