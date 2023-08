Pillsbury has brought back its Pumpkin and Ghost Pillsbury Fall Seasonal Doughs just in time for Halloween. No measuring or mixing is required with this easy Pillsbury cookie dough. Heat, place and bake for delicious cookies in minutes. The cookie dough is safe to eat raw, so consumers can enjoy it before and after baking. The seasonal doughs are available now at various retailers for a suggested retail price of $7.

