Wonka Candy has introduced its limited-edition Wonka Magic Hat Gummies in anticipation of the new Wonka movie. Wonka Magic Hat Gummies are a fun, imaginative treat that allows fans to become part of the magical world of Willy Wonka. Each pack includes an assortment of top hat-shaped gummies in four fruity flavor combinations, including Strawberry Watermelon, Raspberry Grape, Orange Strawberry and Magic Berries. For added fun, every Magic Hat Gummi includes a sweet magical surprise with each fruity bite. The fruity gummies come in four-ounce and six-ounce bags at a suggested retail price of between $1.99 and $3.69.

Ferrara

www.ferrarausa.com