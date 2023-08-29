MAPCO Partners With Music Education Nonprofit

MAPCO recently partnered with music education nonprofit Music Will to refurbish Ms. Danielle Taylor’s music classroom at Smith Springs Elementary School in Antioch, Tenn.

On Aug. 23, the one-day project launched with a celebratory assembly to announce the makeover to Smith Springs students, which featured a performance from local Nashville country artist Redferrin.

During the assembly, MAPCO presented a $25,000 check to the CMA Foundation on behalf of Luke Combs and Whiskey Jam — money that will go towards improving and sustaining music education programs across the country.

Volunteers from MAPCO and Music Will then went to Ms. Taylor’s classroom to paint murals, assemble donated furniture and set up new recording equipment.

“At MAPCO, we work every day towards our mission to support the physical, emotional and mental health of the children in the communities we serve,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. “MAPCO is grateful for the opportunity to partner with organizations like Music Will and the CMA Foundation, who bring critical education in the arts to youth not only here in our home city of Nashville, but also nationally.”

MAPCO’s Giveback program provided a grant for the donated improvements to Music Will, a renowned organization that provides free music instruction and instruments to K-12 students across the country.

“This occasion marks a significant milestone as we launch our music program at a new school in Nashville, made possible by MAPCO’s generous grant. Our collaboration exemplifies the positive impact that businesses like MAPCO can have on education and the arts,” said Janice Polizzotto, interim CEO of Music Will. “As we gather to celebrate with our students, we recognize the value of fostering creativity and expression in our youth. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to MAPCO for their support in bringing this musical journey to life at Smith Springs Elementary.”

MAPCO operates more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores throughout Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi.