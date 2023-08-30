How to Maintain a Great Service Culture

Customers have many choices. How you treat them will determine whether or not they are loyal to your brand.

From great corners, clean restrooms and modern facilities to fresh food, convenience stores are committed to delivering an outstanding shopping experience. This commitment is evident in the industry’s growing sales numbers when other retail channels are struggling to stay afloat thanks to the rise of online shopping.

While the c-store industry remains strong, the pressure is on chains to deliver outstanding customer service to retain loyal customers and attract a steady stream of new business. Nice buildings, great food and competitive pricing go a long way toward accomplishing this goal, but those alone won’t necessarily get you across the goal line.

The surest, and probably the most affordable, way to build customer loyalty is to provide superior service. With fewer commuters entering the office and the stagnant economy, consumer discretionary spending is much more selective, creating significant competitive challenges for chains across the industry.

The ability to maintain a loyal customer base requires customer-centric strategies. Customers always want to feel appreciated and be part of a great experience. Think Buc-ee’s or Chik-fil-A. Both brands offer something unique through their presentation and simply thank every customer after every transaction. A simple “My pleasure” goes a long way.

Most retail best practices can be found simply by observing what others are doing. Moreover, as consumers ourselves, remember The Golden Rule: Treat your customers the way you want to be treated as a customer.

Customers have shown with their wallets that the price is relatively low on their list for why they shop at a convenience store. They want a friendly smile when they walk in the door and a genuine sense that you appreciate their business. In other words, they want to feel respected.

After all, would you continue to shop at a store that didn’t show you respect?

Other tips for generating loyal, repeat customers include:

Provide an efficient buying process. From start to end, did each step of the sale go smoothly? Could customers find what they came for? Were prices and payment options clear and easy to deal with?

Eliminate aggravation. Customers may be willing to endure a minor inconvenience, such as a line during rush hour, but only briefly. Your job is minimizing inconveniences, not treating them like business. For example, create a separate line for lottery customers. Your coffee customer with two items does not want to wait 10 minutes behind multiple lottery customers.

Like any business in the service industry, there are bound to be unhappy customers occasionally. Some people are looking for a handout, but the vast majority just want to be heard and understand that their issue with your business will be addressed. How you handle these complaints will determine whether you retain their business, so take their complaints seriously and handle them with respect. Show appreciation for the customer’s time, feedback, and suggestions. Always remember that the customer didn’t have to come to you at all. They could have simply taken their business to your competitor. When a customer allows you to recover their service, be grateful and make it a teachable moment.

When customers do come to you with complaints, here are a few things to remember:

Don’t be defensive. It’s easy to get defensive with an angry customer. Customers with complaints exaggerate situations, get confused and even lie about how things went down. Losing your cool is tempting, but getting defensive will only escalate the issue.

Most customers do not take the time to complain, so if a customer that takes the time to give you their feedback, hear them out calmly because they feel wronged in some way. You don’t have to agree with what they’re saying. But you should hear them out and keep the conversation moving positively.

What the customer wants is to be heard. So, for example, if a customer says your service was slow, that customer values speed. You might say, “Absolutely, you deserve quick, efficient service.” Or if a customer says your staff was rude, you might say, “We do agree that you should be treated with respect every time you come to our store.”

When you validate what customers value, you don’t agree with them that your service is slow or that your staff is rude; you’re saying, “We agree with you on what you find important and valuable. And we want to deliver in those areas.”

Apologize once, upfront. Every service provider knows that the customer is only sometimes right. But the customer is always the customer. You don’t have to tell customers you were wrong, but you should apologize for the inconvenience they’ve experienced. When you do so, you’re showing understanding and empathy for their displeasure or inconvenience. When you express the company’s desire to improve, you start on the path to rebuilding its credibility with the customer.

When you show customers you understand what they value, you catch them off guard with your movement. They don’t expect you to tell them that they’re right. Suddenly, you’ve avoided a defensive confrontation and made them feel better about the situation. When it comes to customer service, use every opportunity to show the customer that you’re both on the same side and can work together.

When you treat complaints as opportunities to build loyalty, you can create customers for life and uplift your entire company in the process.

Elie Y. Katz is the president and CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRS).