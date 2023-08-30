POS System for Retailers

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions has unveiled its new TCx 900 Point-of-Sale (POS) System. It provides advanced technology offerings through a powerful modular system in a compact design built to last and evolve with retailers for the long term. The system increases store productivity, enabling retailers to minimize in-store operational expenses and focus more on the business to deliver engaging shopping experiences. The TCx 900 meets the unique requirements of any retailer through powerful technological applications, including POS, store controller and multi-store management systems.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

www.commerce.toshiba.com