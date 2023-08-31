Wawa Recognizes Teachers and School Administration

Wawa has announced the return of its “Cheers to Classrooms” celebration, which recognizes teachers and school administration. The celebration will run from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.

Support includes:

Free any size hot coffee for teachers and school administration — all day, every day during September, any size hot coffee is free for all teachers and school administration in mid-Atlantic states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Faculty need to simply share that they work at a school at the register to receive offer.

$50,000 Cheers to Classrooms mid-Atlantic fund — through a partnership with Donor’s Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies/support, Wawa has designated a $50,000 matching fund to support mid-Atlantic schools. Teachers can submit a project at the company’s website and those schools that meet Wawa’s funding criteria could receive matching funds.

“Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community,” said Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations, Wawa. “Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do.”

Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.