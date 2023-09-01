7-Eleven Launches Series of Custom Cleats for Children’s Hospitals

7-Eleven has partnered with designer The Shoe Surgeon and nine of college football’s biggest athletes to create a series of custom cleats as part of the retailer’s first-ever Cleat Crew program.

Each pair of cleats will be auctioned off to fans during the 2023 college football season, with proceeds benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Plus, hundreds of fans will have the chance to win their own limited-edition shoes designed by The Shoe Surgeon via a 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards sweepstakes.

Known for his trailblazing approach to custom shoemaking and design, The Shoe Surgeon has collaborated with some of the nation’s biggest brands and celebrities. Now, he’s teaming up with some of college football’s biggest stars to create custom cleat designs inspired by the athletes and the 7-Eleven family of brands.

All proceeds generated will benefit long-standing partner of 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals). Proceeds from each shoe sale by auction will go to that player’s local member hospital.

“This college football season, 7-Eleven is empowering these self-made athletes and creators to use their notoriety as a force for good,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer. “As a longtime supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, we’re proud to partner with these local role models to raise funds and be champions for children in need.”

The cleats — custom-designed by the athletes — will be revealed and available for auction weekly throughout the college football season. The full list of participating athletes and weekly auction schedule will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“I can’t wait to team up with these athletes and 7-Eleven to create one-of-a-kind designs that will combine streetwear and football in a way that fans have never seen before,” said Dominic ‘The Shoe Surgeon’ Ciambrone, founder and designer behind SRGN Studios. “Whether you’re bidding in the auctions or entering the sweepstakes, everyone has a chance to look fresh this college football season, and I’m inspired to do some of my best work to benefit families in need.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.