Attorneys General Issue Letter to FDA Commissioner

33 Attorneys General issued the letter to FDA commissioner Robert Califf regarding Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems.

State Attorneys General have issued a letter to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Robert Califf urging for further restriction to disposable vape products.

The letter urges the FDA, as well as the Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) to, “swiftly formulate and implement a strategic plan that adequately protects public health from the glut of child-friendly flavored disposable Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (‘ENDS’) currently on the market.”

The letter, signed by 33 State Attorneys General, makes the following points:

Comprehensive tobacco regulations must protect youth from flavored and disposable ENDS products.

FDA should prohibit all non-tobacco flavors in ENDS products.

FDA should regulate the concentration and quantity of addictive nicotine in ENDS products.

FDA should restrict marketing that attracts youth.

FDA must close the “disposables loophole.”

Enforcement must meaningfully target the entire supply chain.

The letter also noted that the Attorneys General appreciate the FDA’s recent efforts to protect youth from flavored disposable ENDS, but continue to urge the administration to introduce further legislation.

Recent efforts include the issuing of warning letters and import alerts to brands like Hyde, Esco Bar, Elf Bar and Puff branded vape products.

“We appreciate the FDA’s attention to this important matter and stand ready to provide any support necessary to protect our kids from addiction to these dangerous products,” the letter concluded.