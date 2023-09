Seagram’s Escapes has once again partnered with Cynthia Bailey to co-create a new Berry Mimosa flavor. This delicious, flavored malt beverage offers a convenient grab-and-go option designed to attract consumers interested in traditional mimosas. Seagram’s Escapes Berry Mimosa is available now in four packs of 11.2-ounce bottles.

FIFCO USA

www.fifcousa.com