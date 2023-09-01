ThinAir with Electrostatic HEPA Provides Pure Convenience

By Joshua Griffing, Director of Marketing & International Sales

Every C-Store manager—and management at any public facility in the country, for that matter—is keenly familiar with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the importance of compliance with its guidelines. The ADA Standards for Accessible Design were established in the 1990s to ensure all Americans, regardless of any physical limitations, are able to use public spaces comfortably. As the restroom is an area that requires much consideration in this regard, Excel Dryer’s surface-mounted ADA-compliant ThinAir® Hand Dryer has been a popular product within retail circles since its 2016 introduction. Now available with electrostatic HEPA filtration for superior hygiene, it’s official: ThinAir has everything a facility could want in a hand drying solution.

Sleek, Compliant and Clean

What do we mean by “surface mounted” in terms of ADA compliance? Essentially, ADA Standards dictate that a hand dryer in a restroom walkway may protrude no more than four inches from the wall. Facilities wishing to purchase or retain Excel Dryer’s original, patented XLERATOR® Hand Dryer can ensure adherence to this guideline by installing a recess kit, which sits back in the wall and houses the XLERATOR. While the kit represents an excellent solution, ThinAir doesn’t need it; this sleek, energy-efficient hand dryer measures just shy of four inches in depth, making it inherently ADA-compliant—mounted directly on the wall.

Its hands-under, no-touch design also makes ThinAir inherently hygienic, a benefit made even greater by the recently added option of an electrostatic HEPA filtration system. Our upgraded HEPA filter uses electrostatically charged media, which allows for increased airflow and attracts particles as they move through the dryer. This causes them to stick to the internal filtration system, effectively eliminating them from the air. According to 2023 testing by LMS Technologies, the system removes more than 99.999% of viruses and 99.97% of potentially present bacteria at 0.3 microns from the airstream, providing next-level hygienic benefit.

Provided by Columbus Industries, a reputable U.S.-based company with more than 50 years of filter manufacturing experience, the electrostatic HEPA filter has become the standard for models in which the HEPA option is included. Given its power, durability and ease of maintenance, it’s no wonder health-conscious manufacturers and facilities worldwide have fully embraced this technology.

Quick, Quiet and Green

In ThinAir, you’ve got a hygienic hand drying solution that’s suitable for every user. But what else does a patron stopping by your store want in an electric hand dryer? Fast performance stands to reason, and ThinAir delivers; with a drying time of just 14 seconds* on minimal power, ThinAir helps users get back on their way while helping businesses meet corporate sustainability goals. Further, the on/off heat control enables wattage reduction from 950 watts to as low as 300 watts when the heat function is turned off—another supremely green benefit.

Concerned about noise? Fortunately for all on the premises, ThinAir proves that purifying power doesn’t have to be loud. Speed and sound controls allow users to adjust the operational sound level from 76 decibels down to 69 decibels, making this dryer one of the quietest on the market.

What About Paper Towels?

This common question brings up what may be the bane of a C-store manager’s existence: restroom messes and maintenance. Paper towels often end up:

spilling out of trash receptacles or simply tossed on the floor, accumulating faster than your staff can reasonably address

as soggy, potentially germ-laden messes in or around sinks

clogging toilets, leading to costly service calls

running low or running out

With zero cleanup, waste collection or restocking involved, ThinAir has the power to dramatically simplify operations with one quick installation. As for cost effectiveness, there’s no contest; replacing paper towels with ThinAir (or any dryer in Excel Dryer’s hygienic, high-speed, energy-efficient product line) represents a typical 95% cost savings for the wise facility that makes the switch.

As a one-and-done hand drying solution that checks every box, ThinAir belongs in C-Stores. Learn more about its benefits at exceldryer.com.

*Dry time and energy use testing performed by SGS International on standard ThinAir Hand Dryer to 0.25g or less of residual moisture, pursuant to the UL Environment Global Product Category Rules (PCR) for Hand Dryers.

Sponsored content by Excel Dryer