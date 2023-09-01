Veggie Snack Variety Pack

Harvest Snaps new Mixed Snack Pack is a crunchy lineup crafted from farm-picked green peas or red lentils as the very first ingredient. The Mixed Snack Pack includes six bags, two of each flavor, including Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted, Harvest Snaps Tomato Basil, and Crunchy Loops Sour Cream & Onion. Packed with plant protein and a good source of fiber, the flavorful products are made from the whole legume milled in-house to provide maximum nutrition. Harvest Snaps’ Mixed Snack Pack is available for retailers nationwide to carry for a suggested retail price of $6.99.

Calbee North America

www.calbeena.com