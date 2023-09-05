FDA Director Speaks About Tobacco Regulations

Director Dr. Brian King presented at the Smoker Friendly Tobacco Conference regarding current and future tobacco regulations.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products Director Dr. Brian King presented at the Smoker Friendly Tobacco Conference and Festival in Broomfield, Colo., reported the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO).

Director King’s presentation focused on current FDA tobacco regulations and possible upcoming regulations.

The following were several key takeaways from Director King’s presentation at the Smoker Friendly Tobacco Conference: