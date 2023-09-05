Fountain Beverages Are a Retailer Must-Have

A recent report found that when it comes to beverage offerings, fountain beverages have proven to be the most effective in garnering repeat customers.

It is no secret that fountain beverages can be an incredibly profitable product.

When it comes to fostering repeat customers, having an extensive fountain beverage offering can be extremely helpful for retailers looking to retain a loyal customer base.

According to a report from FoodserviceResults, working with CStore Decisions and the National Advisory Group (NAG), 7% of c-store customers said they purchase a fountain beverage every day.

In addition to that 7%, a massive 21% reported that they purchase a fountain beverage multiple times a week, and 20% purchase one monthly or a few times a month.

Following closely behind fountain beverages are categories such as bottled soda/sparkling beverages, bottled water and coffee.

The survey asked 2,002 U.S. convenience store food and beverage customers about categories including fountain beverages, bottled soda/sparkling beverages, bottled water, coffee, bottled juices, energy drinks, sports drinks, milk and bottled tea.

The full report is exclusive to NAG members and can be found at https://nagconvenience.com/research/understanding-the-food-focused-c-store-shopper/.

To learn more about becoming a member of NAG, visit https://nagconvenience.com/jointoday/.