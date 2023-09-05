Moist snuff can be either spit out or swallowed, whereas snus is a spitless tobacco product.

Is snuff spitless?

A lot of consumers want to know before they buy. If convenience store employees don’t have the answer, it could be costing the retailer money. And if they give the wrong answer, it could cost them a customer.

Snuff is a finely ground smokeless tobacco similar to chewing tobacco. It comes in two types:

Moist snuff: Users carefully position a pinch, or more recently a pouch, of tobacco behind their upper or lower lips or between their cheek and gum. The taste and scent present themselves instantly. The tobacco juice that collects must be either spit out or swallowed. The tobacco itself is also removed after several minutes. Nicotine, as well as other chemicals, are absorbed into the bloodstream via the lining of the mouth.

Dry snuff, which is less commonly found in the United States, is snorted through the nostrils.

Snus (the Swedish word for snuff) is an example of a smokeless, spitless tobacco product. Pouches placed between the gum and lip contain pasteurized tobacco and do not usually cause users to spit. This has proven to be an excellent selling point, since legislation in the United States has banned smoking in almost all places, and spitting in a social or business setting is widely frowned upon. In the eyes of some, snus is even thought to be a smoking-cessation product since users do not inhale.

A related tobacco product is “dissolvable” tobacco which, as the name implies, also avoids the need to spit out the juice.