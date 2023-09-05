KickBack Launches Fantasy Football Offering

KickBack cardholders can build their team and compete against other cardholders by using their points card for purchases.

KickBack Points has announced the launch of its 12th straight Fantasy Football contest that is designed to drive sales at retail and offer KickBack cardholders an exciting new offering.

Beginning Sept. 7, KickBack cardholders will earn one new fantasy football player every time they use their KickBack Points card. The player will be displayed at the bottom of their receipt.

A total of nine NFL players can be collected over the course of the season to complete their fantasy team.

Cardholders will then earn Fantasy Football points based on their players’ game performance every week. Weekly points will be accumulated over the entire course of the pro football season.

At the end of the Fantasy Football season, the KickBack cardholder with the most points wins a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. The contest runs through Jan. 7, 2024.

All cardholders will receive weekly emails that notify them of their stats and placement. Cardholders can, at any time, log on to the company’s website to see player stats, cardholder standings and official contest rules. Only enrolled cardholders are eligible to win.

KickBack’s Fantasy Football is another opportunity for retailers to distinguish their offering through promoting loyalty. Loyalty programs, such as those designed by KickBack Rewards Systems, have a proven ability to increase average transaction value, increase transaction frequency and increase customer lifetime value.

KickBack’s approach to loyalty solutions are an accountable marketing technique that provides insights about retailers’ customers. KickBack’s business intelligence capabilities provide marketers with customer behavior and preference data that enables companies to market to multiple segments with greater precision.

“KickBack’s loyalty solutions help retailers make the shopping experience more personal. Customers absolutely love recognition and having a connection with the brands they trust the most,” said Pat Lewis, president and CEO of KickBack Rewards Systems. “That’s what makes KickBack Fantasy Football special. It combines a pleasant shopping experience with the fun of following professional football every week. Plus, the contest offers a truly special once-in-a-lifetime grand prize: a trip to the Big Game.”

Retailers interested in participating in the Fantasy Football or those who have questions about the promotion can contact [email protected] or visit www.kickbackpoints.com.