Pilot Offers Deals for Professional Drivers

Pilot Co. has announced new promotions in celebration of Driver Appreciation Month. Throughout September, the chain will offer drivers free drinks and discounts on meals and will host a celebration at one of its newly remodeled travel centers in North Little Rock, Ark.

“Professional drivers go the extra mile to keep our economy running,” said David Hughes, senior vice president of sales at Pilot Co. “On behalf of Pilot Co., we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the professional drivers out there for your tireless efforts and dedication. We are truly honored to be able to serve you.”

In September, professional drivers will be able to enjoy exclusive savings through the myRewards Plus app at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers, including:

Three free drinks every week on Pilot coffee, fountain drinks and top-selling beverage brands from the cooler.

Offers on freshly prepared foods each week — including 50% off pizza, burgers, salads and more.

Food and beverage discounts of 10% for Military or Veteran Pro Drivers (after authentication through ID.me).

Additional offers, including food and beverage buy one get one free deals throughout the month.

Canadian professional drivers will automatically receive an extra bonus point per four liters when they swipe their myRewards card.

During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Pilot Co. will also host a community celebration for professional drivers at the Pilot travel center located in North Little Rock, Ark., which was recently remodeled as part of Pilot’s New Horizons initiative.

Drivers and customers are invited to join the festivities on Sept. 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a lawn party complete with prize giveaways, refreshments, outdoor games and music.

More information can be found on the company’s website.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 870 locations serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day and providing over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards.