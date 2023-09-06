Cheese-Dusted Protein Puffs

ONE Brands has expanded to salty protein snacks with the launch of ONE Puffs. ONE Puffs delivers that iconic cheese puff taste with 14 grams of protein, four net carbs, and 150 calories in two fun flavors: Shreddin’ Cheddar and Spicy Nacho. The combination of protein, net carbs, and the classic cheese puff experience, including the cheese dust, is perfect for a mid-afternoon and evening snack. ONE Puffs are now available in individual bags and in cases of 10 bags.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com