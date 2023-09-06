EG Group Launches In-Store Fundraising Campaign

EG Group has partnered with United Way to raise funds that will go towards providing food for families in need.

EG America has announced a new in-store fundraiser campaign alongside United Way, a network of over 1,800 local nonprofit fundraising affiliates.

Throughout September, in recognition of Hunger Action Month, customers can donate a dollar amount of their choosing at any of EG America’s 1,700 c-store locations to support United Way chapters.

Participating brands include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

All in-store guest donations will go towards the United Way and its mission to provide meals to families in need across the country. There are currently over 1,300 United Way chapters in the nation with 98% funding food pantries and food banks and 45% owning and operating at least one food insecurity program. Last year, United Way’s Ride United Last Mile Delivery program delivered 8.1 million meals to individuals without adequate transportation to access food.

“Our continued partnership with EG America has made a large impact on the communities we serve through various programs and organizations we support,” said Paul Mina, president & CEO, United Way of Tri-County. “Food insecurity is one of the biggest issues facing our country today, and the money raised through these donations will go directly towards funding vital food pantries, banks and meal delivery programs.”

This marks the fourth fundraiser between EG America and United Way with over $563,000 raised to date. Each year’s campaign focuses on a different issue at the core of United Way’s mission of service, with September’s focus on food insecurity. In the United States, 34 million people are food insecure and one in eight kids face hunger.

“Hunger is as pervasive as ever, and we’re proud to support the United Way’s efforts to address this critical issue,” said Nick Unkovic, president of EG America. “The generosity of our guests goes a long way in supporting the mission of organizations like United Way that provide critical services to those in need across the country.”

Founded in 2001, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands. EG Group currently employs in excess of 50,000 people working in more than 6,300 sites across the U.S., U.K. and Ireland, Continental Europe and Australia.