Rutter’s Adds to Handcrafted Beverage Menu

Rutter's has added new Refreshers and Red Bull Smoothie flavors to locations nationwide.

Rutter’s has introduced new Refreshers and Red Bull Smoothie flavors to its handcrafted beverage menu. The new items rolled out this month and can be found at Rutter’s stores across the country.

The newly launched Refreshers come in two flavors: Blueberry Chai and Strawberry Hibiscus.

For its new Red Bull smoothie flavors, in addition to the classic Red Bull and Sugar-Free flavors, the chain has introduced Strawberry Apricot, Watermelon and Blueberry. Each smoothie is crafted to provide a burst of energy and flavor and are ideal for customers on the go.

More information about the new offerings can be found on the company’s website.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Penn. The chain operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.