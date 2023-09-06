Sheetz Launches Gourmet Donut Collection

Sheetz has introduced eight new donut varieties at all locations across the country.

Sheetz has announced the launch of its new collection of gourmet donuts at all locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia, reported WTRF.com.

Sheetz has rolled out the new offering at more than 680 stores.

The company has noted that the new line stays true to the original charm of the classic dessert while enhancing them with premium ingredients and new, innovative flavors.

The new donuts are made with sweet European dough, fried and glazed with sweet sugar syrup.

The new flavors include: