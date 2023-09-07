Couche-Tard Reports Uptick in Merchandise and Service Revenues

The company announced an increase of 5% for total merchandise and service revenues for a total of $4.3 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard reported the results for the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year. The company reported an uptick of 5% for total merchandise and service revenues, resulting in $4.3 billion of business.

Same-store merchandise revenues increased by 2.1% in the U.S., by 2.7% in Europe and other regions and by 6.4% in Canada.

Additionally, the company reported net earnings of $834.1 million for the quarter, compared to $872.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Other highlights include:

Same-store road transportation fuel volumes increased by 0.7% in the U.S., by 7.2% in Canada and decreased by 1.5% in Europe and other regions.

Road transportation and fuel gross margin of 50.05 cents per gallon in the U.S., an increase of 1.05 cents per gallon.

Fuel margins remained healthy throughout the North American network due to favorable market conditions and continued work on the optimization of the supply chain.

Growth of expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 2.9% while normalized growth of expenses was 3.7%, remaining below the average inflation observed throughout the corporation’s network.

During the quarter, the company reached an agreement to acquire 2,193 sites from TotalEnergies SE located Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

In the same time frame, Couche-Tard repurchased 4.7 million shares for $230 million.

The corporation also repurchased 10.8 million shares through a private agreement for $529.7 million.

Couche-Tard operates in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. Known for its Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and is a leader in the c-store industry throughout Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland.