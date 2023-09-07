JM Tobacco Unveils New Logo

The new logo pays homage the company's history while representing its future goals.

JM Tobacco has announced the launch of its new company logo. The emblem serves as a symbol and a statement of the company’s commitment to innovation, quality and its future endeavors.

The new JM Tobacco logo is carefully crafted to reflect the company’s rich history while embracing its vision for the future. With its striking visual elements and contemporary appeal, the logo pays homage to the tradition and craftsmanship that JM Tobacco is known for while positioning the company as a forward-thinking business.

The company has noted that the logo embodies sophistication and elegance through its clean lines and well-balanced composition, reflecting JM Tobacco’s dedication to producing premium cigars.

The design draws inspiration from classic aesthetics and features a modern touch. It is also is versatile, allowing it to integrate into various marketing materials.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new company logo to our valued customers, partners and the entire industry,” said Anto Mahroukian, JM Tobacco president. “This emblem represents our unwavering commitment to delivering the finest cigars, now and in the future. We believe it is a symbol of our dedication to innovation and excellence.”

Based in Los Angeles, Calif., family-owned JM Tobacco distributes its natural and flavored premium cigars through retail tobacco stores across the U.S. and Europe.