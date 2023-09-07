RaceTrac Launches Promotions for Truck Drivers

For Truck Driver Appreciation Month, RaceTrac is offering discounted meals and exclusive giveaways for truck drivers.

RaceTrac has kicked off Truck Driver Appreciation Month by offering special perks at its travel center and Expanded Diesel Offer (EDO) stores throughout the month.

Professional truck drivers are the primary source of transportation for goods that Americans depend on, with nearly 72% of all goods being shipped by truck, according to the Census Bureau.

“We see Truck Driver Appreciation Month as a great opportunity to recognize the people who dedicate so many hours on the road to delivering the goods we depend on daily,” said Mark Reese, vice president of operations, maintenance and store support at RaceTrac. “As a business, RaceTrac relies on truck drivers not only to supply our store with fuel and products, but also as valued customers who stop in to fill up with us. We believe it’s important to show thanks for the hard work these drivers give, day in and day out.”

During Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 10-16, in-store promotions and giveaways will take place, including:

Professional Driver Food Offer:

$4 Meal Deals: Two slices of pizza and 20-ounce Coke product; or a fresh sub, wrap or wedge sandwich and 20-ounce Coke product; or two hot dogs, a bag of RaceTrac chips and a 20-ounce Coke product.

Professional Driver Giveaways:

Sept. 10-16, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs is sponsoring a free hot dog at any RaceTrac store.

On Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lynco Products will host free item and coupon giveaways at select travel centers, including several grand prizes such as bluetooth headphones, speakers and BlueParrott headsets.

The $4 meal deals and free hot dog offers are redeemable at all RaceTrac stores for professional drivers only through a RaceTrac Rewards in-app coupon.

The chain will also offer additional perks through its RaceTrac Rewards app.

RaceTrac Travel Centers and EDO stores are specifically designed with truck drivers in mind. Travel center amenities include plenty of interior store space, an outdoor patio, extended canopies for high-flow diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), free Wi-Fi and a seating area.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.