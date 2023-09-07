September 2023 Issue: Shop Rite Grows Its Louisiana Roots

Shop Rite and Tobacco Plus Group rebuilds and remodels stores while elevating the customer experience with its proprietary foodservice, loyalty program and a focus on technology.

With a nearly 60-year history, Shop Rite and Tobacco Plus Group, the largest independent c-store chain in Louisiana, is drawing customers with its proprietary Bourbon Street Deli that serves up regional specialties, its Beaucoup Rewards program and mobile app, and its private-label snack line that’s created in the company’s own commissary.

As Shop Rite builds new sites and updates stores damaged by hurricanes, it’s now upgrading to a more modern look that features a new Louisiana Roots logo on the store exteriors. The family-owned chain is also testing in-app ordering, mobile payment, bean-to-cup coffee and third-party delivery.