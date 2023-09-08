ADD Systems Chosen as Dore Stores’ Software Provider

ADD Systems will work to improve Dore Stores' automation and efficiencies for the back office processes and handheld units in-stores.

ADD Systems has announced that it has partnered with Dore Stores as its software provider for its convenience store and retail fuel operations.

Dore Stores needed a software solution to streamline its daily business operations. The company knew that the solution had to increase efficiency and simplify operations while maintaining customer satisfaction. Dore Stores performed a thorough search of available options and chose to partner with ADD Systems.

Specifically, the company was looking for improved automation and efficiencies for the back office processes, as well as handheld units in their stores with the capability to scan vendor deliveries.

On the fuel side, Dore Stores wanted an opportunity to improve its delivery and billing processes.

“The support team has been very thorough and timely with responses to our questions,” said Jen Dore, director of marketing and vendor relations at Dore Stores. “It’s greatly appreciated.”

Dore will use ADD eStore for its convenience stores and ADD Energy E360/ADD Energy E3 for its retail fuel operations. Additionally, Dore Stores will use Atlas Reporting, ADD Systems’ solution for business intelligence and reporting.

“At a store level, we’ve been able to immediately see which products are unauthorized and remove them from our deliveries before being billed for them,” Jen Dore said. “This was once a very time-consuming process. We’re looking forward to more efficiencies that the scanners offer when it comes to category inventory audits for lottery, tobacco and other risk categories.”

“We’re excited to work alongside the Dore family of stores and Jerky Outlets, helping them streamline their back office processing and bring efficiency to their operations,” said Chris Kiernan, director of operations retail/wholesale at ADD Systems.

Headquartered in Kawkawlin, Mich., Dore Corp. is a family-owned company with 15 business locations. Founded in 1976, the business began as one service station/convenience store.

Since 1973, ADD Systems has been a leading provider of software for the convenience store, petroleum distribution and HVAC industries. Its software solutions include ADD Energy E360, ADD Energy E3, ADD eStore, Atlas Reporting, Raven and Pegasus mobile truck computers and SmartConnect.