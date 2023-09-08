Maverik Launches 95th Anniversary Donut Deal

For Maverik's 95th anniversary, the chain will be offering 95-cent donuts on Sept. 9.

Maverik — as it celebrates its 95th anniversary — has announced that it will offer customers 95-cent donuts in commemoration of its founding. The deal will be available for one day only on Sept. 9. In addition to the 95-cent donuts, the chain has also rolled out a special “Birthday Cake Donut.”

The Birthday Cake Donut features confetti cake with birthday sprinkles and white frosting. Other stapes include various cake donut flavors, bars, fritters and more from Maverik’s donut bakery.

Maverik’s birthday deal will offer one 95-cent donut per transaction.

Family-owned and operated, Maverik has noted that it is celebrating its considerable growth and connection to its customers over the last 95 years. Beginning as a two-pump gas station in Afton, Wyo., in 1928, the company has expanded to 12 western states, opening its 400th store in Magna, Utah, beginning 2023. Now, 95 years since its founding, Maverik has grown its footprint to over 800 stores in 20 states with approximately 14,000 employees.