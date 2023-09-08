Roam N Stop Thrives in Las Vegas

The chain has proven that while casinos may be king, c-stores can still play a large part in the Las Vegas community.

In the tricky world of Las Vegas-based business, Roam N Stop is flourishing and growing. Launched amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the chain currently operates three sites in the Las Vegas area with two new locations set to open in Colorado under the TravelCenters of America brand.

The company is also developing a mobile app and a loyalty program, and launching a proprietary foodservice program, as it plans for future expansion through both new builds and acquisitions.

Entering The C-Store Market

Roam N Stop is owned by parent company MEQ C&G LLC, which is mostly comprised of the principles from a sister company called Mass Equities, noted Scott Lyle, Roam N Stop CEO.

“Mass Equities is a small boutique private-equity firm and, historically, we had focused on commercial real estate,” said Lyle. “We’ve been doing business in the Las Vegas market for probably 12-plus years, and we’ve done over a million square feet, probably 1.2 million at this point, of neighborhood-serving retail centers in that market.”

Lyle and Mass Equities’ experience in the Las Vegas market has proven to be a huge asset for the company’s growth and success.

During the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ownership group was searching for ways to incorporate new operating companies to create stabilized income streams in addition to real estate, but they wanted to do it in a way that would really tie into real estate, Lyle said. The idea for Roam N Stop convenience stores was born, and the three current locations were acquired at once.

Mass Equities also owns a Take Five Oil Change franchise in the Las Vegas area, added April VanApeldorn, vice president of operations at Roam N Stop.

The company’s three Roam N Stop stores feature a similar style with a bright, colorful exterior and large descriptive text that describes what can be found inside. Two sites are designed with red, white and blue colors, while the third location was restricted due to city code and limited to using more of a desert palette of creams, light oranges and browns.

In late spring of 2023, the chain completed a renovation of the interior and exterior of its stores, through which the layouts were refreshed for better flow. Additionally, the coffee area was also reconfigured for ease of use by customers.

Each store measures about 3,500 square feet, depending on the foodservice offerings in each respective site.

Now, the chain is turning its attention to growing through two TravelCenters of America-branded stores planned for Colorado.

“One (will be in) Larksburg, Colo., and we’re looking at a second location,” noted Lyle.

Lyle also noted that while the Colorado locations will not be branded as Roam N Stop c-stores, the company will still be offering its expertise and capabilities through the entire platform.

Foodservice Plans

Roam N Stop features a variety of foodservice options for customers in the Las Vegas area.

Currently, one Roam N Stop location features a Don Tortaco quick-service restaurant. Don Tortaco is a popular destination for hungry customers, and it is a big regional player in the Mexican food market, Lyle noted. Customers are drawn to the program because of its authentic, high-quality food, he added.

The chain also offers Sbarro pizza at two of its locations.

Roam N Stop is currently rolling out a proprietary food program to all its Las Vegas stores.

“We will have our own proprietary sandwiches for breakfast and for lunch,” said VanApeldorn. “We’ve also been working with Farmer Brothers Coffee to brand our coffee area with, not only a variation of their flavors, but we’ve also implemented their gourmet syrup programs, so that our customers can customize their coffee beverages similar to what you would find at a café in the area. So, (we’re) just giving them some more options.”

VanApeldorn noted that the chain is also leveraging Farmer Brothers Coffee’s cold-brew coffee program to drive sales in the hot Las Vegas summer.

Looking Ahead

Lyle is certain that the Las Vegas market offers an expanding and promising future for the Roam N Stop chain.

“We believe a lot in that market, and we are expecting to (build and/or acquire) probably two to three stores a year in that market,” he said.

Moreover, his strategic vision includes the expansion of the travel center enterprise, with a primary focus on bolstering its presence within the Western market. Given that the company already owns real estate assets in the Colorado and California markets through its affiliation with Mass Equities’ real estate division, these regions have become familiar terrain where the company feels more at ease pursuing further growth.

For Roam N Stop, specifically, the future is bright. Currently, the company plans to launch a mobile app that features a loyalty program, and it’s considering the possibility of adding electric vehicle chargers to future locations.

The mobile app will help the company target its customers’ specific needs, which is something that Roam N Stop emphasizes throughout its store offering.

“We really want our stores to be stores that are meeting the needs of our customers. Every store is different. Every store is in a different area, and (so is) your customer,” said VanApeldorn. “So, when we say we want to focus on the community for each store, each store (has) its community. We’re really trying to base what we’re doing off of the true needs of each location.”

The Roam N Stop team wants every customer to feel welcome at each location as it strives to create stores that act as hubs for their local communities.

“The concepts of community and neighborhood are core to our values,” said Lyle.

As a result, Roam N Stop always makes it a point to collaborate with and contribute to local charities and nonprofits.

“We partnered with a local charity here in Vegas. It’s called Angels of Las Vegas, and it helps families who have critical illness or any type of need,” noted VanApeldorn. “We donate time to their kitchen where they put together boxes to give food to families that are in need or to individuals who are struggling.”

When Roam N Stop was remodeling its stores, the company also donated some of its old equipment to the charity.

“We are getting involved in a lot more of the charities that the community needs,” she added. “It’s very important to us.”

In general, the Roam N Stop team wants its convenience stores to be pillars of the community. Every innovation the chain is making is not only for the sake of innovation, but also for the sake of the community.

VanApeldorn noted she wants Roam N Stop to meet needs at all spectrums for its clientele. To that end, Roam N Stop has a multitude of innovations in the pipeline. Many of those additions, while they cannot be specified now, are going to be technology focused.

“It’s a really great opportunity, I think, for us as an organization to be participating in the community, just in another meaningful way, not just as a business, but as an employer and as a participant in the community directly,” said Lyle. “So that’s really part of our core. We like doing that.”