7-Eleven Expands Footprint to Laos

7-Eleven opened its new c-store in Vientiane and is looking into opportunities to sell Laotian meals at the site.

CP ALL Laos, a franchisee of 7-Eleven International, has announced the opening of the first 7-Eleven store in Laos, located in Vientiane.

The store features 7-Eleven’s signature retail environment and serves a variety of internationally-popular products and beverages — including bean-to-cup coffee, Slurpee drinks and Big Gulp drinks. Customers can enjoy hamburgers, toasted sandwiches and freshly baked bread. CP ALL Laos is looking into opportunities to offer Laotian meals.

CP ALL Laos has noted that it is excited to serve the community of Vientiane, the capital and largest city of Laos, as it experiences significant economic growth and a surge in tourism following the opening of the Laos-China Railway high-speed train.

“With its thriving economy and growing population, Laos offers an excellent environment for 7‑Eleven’s first retail venture in the region,” said 7-Eleven International Co-CEOs Shin Abe and Ken Wakabayashi. “Our entrance into the country brings Laotian customers a one-stop-shop solution with quality fresh food and convenience needs, via a store format not currently prevalent in the market. The store opening in Laos marks the 20th country and region for 7-Eleven. We are excited to continue to provide citizens and tourists alike with world-class convenience.”

CP ALL Laos is a subsidiary of CP All Public Co. Limited, which operates more than 14,000 7-Eleven stores in Thailand and Cambodia and is one of the largest 7-Eleven licensees. CP ALL Laos plans to expand stores throughout the country, starting with the Vientiane metropolitan area.

