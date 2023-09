Bright Energy Wellness has launched a line of cannabidiol (CBD)–infused powdered drink mixes that are free from artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors, preservatives, caffeine and gluten. The Lemonade and Berry Medley drink mixes are infused with 25 milligrams of 100% organically grown hemp-derived full spectrum CBD per serving. Bright Energy’s Lemonade and Berry Medley drink mix retails for $19.99 per eight-serving package.

