Chocolate Chip Pancake Pop-Tarts

Pop-Tarts has unveiled its new Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake. Offering fans the ultimate moment of snacking indulgence, each bite of Pop-Tarts Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake delivers that classic taste of a fresh off-the-griddle pancake stack like a local diner would make. Featuring actual chocolate chips in the filling for a burst of melty chocolate chip flavor with each bite, the flaky and buttery toaster pastry is then topped with sweet maple-flavored icing and sprinkled with decadent chocolate chip flakes. Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake is available now in 16-count boxes for a suggested retail price of $4.86.

Kellogg’s

www.kelloggs.com