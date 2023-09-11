Couche-Tard Announces Election of Directors

The election results in the departure from the board of directors of co-founder Jacques D'Amours.

Alimentation Couche-Tard announced at its annual shareholders meeting that all the candidates proposed as directors in its Management Proxy Circular were elected by a majority of votes by the shareholders of the company.

As a result, Jacques D’Amours, a co-founder of the corporation, has announced his departure from the board of directors.

Couche-Tard has noted that the company could not be more grateful for his immense contribution to the growth, culture and overall success of the company over the span of his 34-year career and tenure as corporate director since 2014.

As part of the board’s succession program, the company has appointed D’Amours’ daughter, Marie-Éve D’Amours, to the board of directors this year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard operates in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation and fuel. Well-known for its Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and is a leader in the c-store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics as well as in Ireland.