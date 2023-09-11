Southern Recipe Celebrates Truck Driver Appreciation Week

The company made a $7,500 donation to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and has launched a "Tune Up Challenge" in support of truck drivers.

Southern Recipe has launched its annual Truck Driver Appreciation Week campaign. This year, the company has made a $7,500 donation to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF), plus an additional $5,000 donation from Rudolph Foods that will go directly to the wellness programs.

Additionally, throughout Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which is from Sept. 10 through Sept. 16, drivers will be encouraged to sign up for free health screenings and services on the SCF website.

This year, Southern Recipe will honor truckers by aiding in their overall wellbeing and encouraging sign ups to the free health programs available to them, such as Rigs Without Cigs and the Diabetes Prevention Program. Southern Recipe’s Truck Driver Appreciation Week celebration also invites fans to share the “Tune Up Challenge” with their social media communities to build awareness of the wellness programs offered by the SCF. Every share accounts for an entry for free product from Southern Recipe, and every trucker who signs up for a program on the SCF website is entered to win a free case of pork rinds as well.

“Everything we do, and everything we buy, is touched by a truck driver. Every year, we strive to support drivers as best we can,” shared Mark Singleton, vice president of sales and marketing at Southern Recipe and Rudolph Foods. “These men and women help fuel our families with food and comfort. We’ve been celebrating these important road heroes for more than a decade now, with our incredible charity partner, the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.”

“We want to support our road warriors in their health journey and let them know that they’re not alone,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy at St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. “Partnering with brands like Southern Recipe helps us educate consumers and helps us share our wellness initiatives.”

Through the charity’s Rigs Without Cigs program, SCF helps drivers reduce their tobacco intake, and through programs that help with common health issues truckers face such as the Diabetes Prevention Program and Driven To Be Healthy, SCF helps drivers stay true to their wellness goals.

SCF’s new GPS (Get Preventative Screenings) program gives truckers free cancer screening kits, helping drivers check in on their health from the privacy of their truck, home or at a lab of their choosing. The charity’s overall goal is to continue to build awareness of these programs so that America’s truckers are healthy and happy.

