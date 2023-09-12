Call of Duty-Themed Energy Drink Cans

Monster Energy has collaborated with Activision to launch three new limited-edition Monster Energy Call of Duty (COD) cans. Consumers can now get their hands on special cans of Monster Energy Original, Monster Zero Ultra and Monster Energy Zero Sugar with art showcasing the iconic “Ghost” character that has been a fan-favorite of the Call of Duty franchise for over a decade. The limited-edition Monster Energy Call of Duty cans are available in 16 and 24-ounce cans. Special Monster Energy COD multipacks are also available in four, 15, and 24 packs and in 12 packs of Original Green and Zero-Ultra.

Monster Energy

www.monsterenergy.com

Activision

www.activision.com