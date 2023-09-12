Casey’s Resource Groups Create Connections for Team Members

Casey’s has been implementing resource groups to connect team members as part of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiative.

The chain’s “Casey’s CARES” culture has been created around the values of commitment, authenticity, respect, evolving and service. The Ankeny, Iowa-based company puts service first as it cares for its guests, communities and its more than 43,000 team members.

CStore Decisions caught up with Nan Thomae, vice president of human resources — operations for Casey’s, to learn more about how the c-store chain is approaching DEI across its 2,500 stores in 16 states.

CStore Decisions (CSD): Why is DEI an important initiative at Casey’s?

Nan Thomae (NT): Casey’s recognizes the value and importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and beyond. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee was created in line with our company values — Casey’s CARES — and our purpose to make life better for our guests and communities every day.

CSD: How is Casey’s approaching DEI today? What are some of the initiatives the company has put into place?

NT: At Casey’s, we purposefully and intentionally are creating an environment that encourages authentic, open and honest conversations. One way we are building a culture where all team members are valued and provided opportunities to have their voices heard and included is the Casey’s Resource Groups (CRGs) we have created and continue to expand. These groups help create connections for our team members who identify with a certain element of diversity or identify as an ally to a group. We continue to see growing engagement and interest in our CRGs.

CSD: Tell me about the resource groups Casey’s implemented. What are they, how do they work and when did Casey’s introduce them?

NT: We have four groups, and most have formed in recent years. iWill was our first group and has been around for several years. These groups and their focus areas include:

iWill = Women Inspired to Lift & Lead

CSD: From an employee retention and satisfaction perspective, how is DEI making a difference at Casey’s? What has employee feedback been?

NT: The feedback has been positive, and we’ve seen new CRG groups emerge, for example, as we’ve brought more attention to DEI.

CSD: If chains aren’t ready to implement a whole program, are there any small steps you’d recommend they take?

NT: It may sound obvious, but listening and learning from your team member base is a great place to start. This could include an internal survey and focus groups, for example, to help hear what’s on employees’ minds in the area of DEI and start to shape where the company can have the most impact.