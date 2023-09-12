True North Energy Acquires Four Sites From Free Enterprises

True North has expanded its footprint in Ohio with the acquisition from the wholesale fuel and dealer business.

True North Energy has announced the successful acquisition of four locations from wholesale fuel and dealer business Free Enterprises, located in Medina, Ohio.

Free Enterprises was established in 1992 by James H. Patneau, Sr. as a convenience store, wholesale fuel and oil and lube business. He was initially joined by his son, James H. Patneau, Jr., and later by his daughter, Tonia Fisher, in 1996.

Upon Patneau, Sr.’s retirement, James Jr. and Tonia took the reins of the company.

Subsequently, the oil and lube sales division was sold in 2013 and soon after Brian Fisher joined as chief financial officer after an 11-year stint with FirstMerit Bank as senior vice president, commercial banking.

Together Tonia, James and Brian successfully navigated the ever-evolving convenience store and wholesale fuel and dealer business and have enjoyed their many years in the industry.

Free Enterprises president, Tonia Fisher, said she will miss the excitement, challenges and fast pace of the convenience store industry, but after 27 years in the business she felt the time was right to step back and focus on other endeavors.

American Business Brokers & Advisors, Ft Myers Beach, Fla., provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Free Enterprises, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential process and negotiation of the transaction. The transaction was managed by Terry Monroe, president.

True North Energy, located in Brecksville, Ohio, has been in business over 100 years with the third and fourth generations still actively involved and with Mark Lyden, president at the helm. True North Energy encompasses the operation of convenience stores, transportation, car washes and dealer supply business throughout Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin.