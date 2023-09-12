Yesway Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Iconic Allsup’s Burrito

To commemorate the milestone, Yesway will offer rewards members 50-cent soft drinks with the purchase of two Beef and Bean Burritos.

Yesway has kicked off a yearlong celebration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the launch Allsup’s World Famous Burritos.

The burrito was first introduced in New Mexico by accident when baked burritos made their way into a donut fryer in 1974. When Lonnie Allsup, the chain’s founder, saw that customers enjoyed the deep-fried burrito, he decided to officially add it to the menu.

Allsup’s was the first convenience store to deep fry a burrito. 50 years later, Allsup’s World Famous Burrito is available at all 441 Yesway and Allsup’s stores in nine states: Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. The company sells 27 million burritos each year.

Every Allsup’s Beef and Bean Burrito is handmade with slow-cooked beans, beef, cheese and a special blend of spices, and then is wrapped. Allsup’s also offers Hatch Green Chile and Cheese Burritos and the Allsup’s “Chimi” Chimichanga, topped with Allsup’s Taco Sauce.

Yesway, the parent company of Allsup’s, has noted that it is proud of the top-quality service each of its team members offers to customers.

“It is a foundational principle for our company that Yesway and Allsup’s convenience stores should be more than just a place to grab a quick snack — they should be a vital part of the communities we serve,” said Tom Trkla, chairman and chief executive officer of Yesway. “While Allsup’s World Famous Burritos may be one reason our guests keep coming back, it is the dedicated, friendly team members who greet and serve our guests each day, a number of whom have been part of our team for 25, 35, 40 years and even longer, who are the primary reasons. It is their efforts, and the care they put not only into each Allsup’s Burrito, but into taking care of our customers and communities of which we are most proud.”

To kick off the celebrations of this milestone year, all of the company’s stores are currently featuring a special offer for Yesway and Allsup’s Rewards members — get a Tallsup fountain drink for 50 cents when purchasing two Beef and Bean Burritos. More promotions and events will be announced throughout the coming year.

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the U.S. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 441 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska.