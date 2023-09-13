Circle K Partners With DC

The companies have worked together to launch limited-edition, super hero-themed "HeroBadge" stickers and patches.

Circle K has announced a new partnership with DC, a part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, through which the chain is offering customers who spend $10 on qualifying merchandise and fuel the chance to receive one of the 24 limited-edition “HeroBadge” stickers or patches.

These stickers, or patches, are washable and collectible.

“From Superman’s cape to The Joker’s mischievous grin, HeroBadges perfectly capture the essence of beloved DC characters, and we’re thrilled to give Circle K customers a way to collect and show off their favorites on their water bottles, laptops, phones and more,” said Melissa Lessard, head of North American marketing. “This collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Circle K allows people of all ages to express their fandom and spread the excitement with friends and family.”

Additionally, by scanning HeroBadges at this link, customers can enter for a chance to win a trip to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood in California or one of the weekly DC Super Hero swag prizes, including items like skateboard decks, exclusive throw blankets, framed wall art, thermal water bottles and more.

Plus, licensed DC plush toys of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn are available for purchase in select stores.

The offer expires Oct. 31, and the game officially ends Nov. 4.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 11,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics as well as in Ireland.