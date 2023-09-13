Coca-Cola Launches Limited-Edition Flavor and AI Experience

The company is giving customers the chance to scan the new Coca-Cola can and interact with an AI lens.

Coca-Cola has launched a new limited-edition flavor — Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar — in addition to an AI-powered experience from Coca-Cola Creations.

The new Coca-Cola variety is the first futuristic flavor co-created with human and AI, celebrating an optimistic future.

The AI experience will give customers an unexpected and exciting perspective on what the year 3000 could look like. By scanning the Coca-Cola Y3000 can, customers will be taken to the Creations Hub where they can use the customized Y3000 AI lens to imagine what the world could look like in the future.

“Our ambition for Coca-Cola Creations is to create unexpected and magical moments for our fans. Inspired by the timelessness of Coca-Cola, we want to celebrate everyone’s idea of what the future might look like,” said Oana Vlad, senior director, global strategy at The Coca-Cola Co. “With the help of AI-powered technology, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar imagines how a Coca-Cola from the future could taste and introduces innovative experiences to explore the future.”

Coca-Cola created the Y3000 experience by tapping into human and artificial intelligence to understand how people envision the future through emotions, aspirations, colors, flavors and more. Fan’s perspectives from around the world, combined with insights gathered from AI, helped inspire Coca-Cola to create the unique taste of Y3000.

The new creation features a futuristic packaging design including light and optimistic tones, a Coca-Cola Creations logo composed of effervescent bubbles and the Coca-Cola Spencerian Script with fluid dot clusters that merge to represent the human connections of our future planet.

Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar is available in select markets around the world, including the U.S. and Canada, and follows the recent launch of Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar. A full-sugar version will be available in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The global campaign was developed by Forpeople, Virtue and WPP Open X/Ogilvy and EssenceMediacom.