MacFood Mart Launches Fuel Discounts, Giveaways

For a limited time on Sept. 15, customers can receive 20 cents off per gallon of gas, in addition to other giveaways.

Indiana-based MacFood Mart has announced an event that will feature promotions such as fuel discounts, giveaways, live entertainment and more. The event will take place on Sept. 15 from 12-2 p.m.

Highlights of the event include:

Discounted fuel prices — customers can take advantage of a special offer of 20 cents off per gallon on regular gasoline from 12-2 p.m., only on Sept. 15.

Bonus entries and contest — attendees can enter to win a prize of $200 worth of fuel.

Community outreach — the store will welcome local nonprofit organizations, including Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network, HART Hope and Recovery Team, Positive Resource Connection and Connect Allen County and project.Me. Just Neighbors will be onsite with information about where individuals can access free meals, laundry services, shelter and housing services and bus passes. Their partners offer a wide variety of services, from harm reduction, std screening, recovery coaching, mental health support, case management and support system navigation.

Food truck delights — the Same City food truck will be serving up to 100 free boxed meals on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will also feature refreshing sno cones from local vendor Sno Biz New Haven.

This event and $200 fuel giveaway also aligns with the recent launch of the MacFood Mart Rewards app, and McIntosh Energy’s 70th anniversary.

MacFood Mart, a part of McIntosh Energy, has been serving the Fort Wayne community since 1953. With four MacFood Mart and Sunoco gas station locations, MacFood Mart is a trusted pit stop for locals.