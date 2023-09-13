Stewart’s Shops Opens New Site

As part of its $50 million construction investment for 2023, Stewart's Shops unveiled its second location in Gouverneur, N.Y.

Stewart’s Shops has announced the opening of its newest location in Gouverneur, N.Y., located atop the Adirondack State Park near the Canadian border. This is the chain’s second site in the city.

The large new shop offers fan favorites like chili, mac and cheese, soups and meatballs at the extensive food bar. This shop will also offer warm, fresh pizza all day long that can be ordered by the slice or as a whole pie.

Customers can enjoy their ice cream, drinks or quick meals inside at the store’s booths or outside on the new patio equipped with several picnic tables. The parking lot has ample room for cars, in addition to an expanded grocery selection, a beer cave and gas including diesel and kerosene.

Gouverneur is a village tucked away in the heart of St. Lawrence County and is a great spot for outdoor enthusiasts. There are more than 200 lakes, ponds and streams to visit and fish in. There is also plenty of hiking trails to explore with beautiful scenic landscape and waterfalls. In the colder season, it is a fantastic hub for outdoor winter fun, with abundant mountains for skiing and snowboarding.

This project is part of Stewart’s Shops’ $50 million construction investment for 2023. This year will be busy with an estimated eight rebuilds and nine brand new-to-market Stewart’s Shops planned.