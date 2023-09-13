Zesty In-Shell Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios has introduced its new In-Shell Seasoned Salt pistachios. Rolling out at retailers across the U.S., Wonderful Pistachios’ new In-Shell Seasoned Salt flavor adds zest to every snacking occasion with a blend of savory seasonings accented with garlic, onion and paprika. Just in time for football season, Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell Seasoned Salt comes in 14-ounce and 40-ounce bags — ideal for entertaining and sharing with guests at game day watch parties, tailgates and more.

