7-Eleven Launches Fall Menu Items

7-Eleven has introduced a variety of fall-themed offerings, including a french toast breakfast sandwich, pumpkin muffin and more.

7-Eleven has launched its new seasonal menu items for this fall, which will be available at all participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. Through Jan. 9, customers can enjoy limited-time items such as:

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich: A blend of sweet and savory flavors, customers can enjoy their choice of ham, egg, cheese and bacon mayo or sausage, egg, cheese and chipotle bacon mayo on French toast bread. Plus, the chain is offering a free large coffee with the purchase of the sandwich.

Pumpkin Muffin: Available in participating stores while supplies last, customers can purchase a fluffy pumpkin muffin at qualifying locations.

Gingerbread BIG Cookie: The new cookie variety is baked fresh and available for a limited time in select stores.

Caramel Macchiato: Both sweet and full of caffeine, the beverage is ideal for a pick-me-up with a seasonal snack.

“Although we announced our first round of fall coffee flavors earlier than ever this year, we are excited to officially welcome fall at our 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores with a new selection of tasty treats,” said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven’s senior vice president, merchandising (vault and proprietary beverages). “From pumpkin to cinnamon, we’ve got all your favorite fall flavors covered to pair with your favorite craveable beverage.”

Members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs who purchase six cups of coffee, Big Gulp fountain beverages or Slurpee drinks will receive their seventh cup free through the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.