Sheetz Opens 700th Location

The new location marks the next step towards the company's goal of operating 1,000 stores.

Sheetz has officially opened its 700th store, located in the Columbus, Ohio region. The chain hosted a special grand opening ceremony that included a tractor trailer filled with local food donations, major giveaways and more.

Sheetz has experienced significant growth since it was founded as a small dairy store in Altoona, Penn. Over 70 years later, Sheetz has not only grown to 700 stores, but employs over 25,000 employees across six states with plans to expand to Michigan, projecting its first store to open in Detroit in 2025.

“As a family, we are humbled to celebrate this remarkable milestone and are thankful to each and everyone of our employees, past and present, who have helped make this possible,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Driven by a mission to constantly reinvent ourselves and put the Sheetz as we know it today, out of business, I couldn’t be more excited about the future and our path to 1,000 stores.”

Sheetz works with several charitable organizations including the Special Olympics, which Sheetz has supported for over 30 years through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers. Sheetz also fights hunger through weekly food donations to local food banks and works with Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven non-profit organization which has helped more than 160,000 children in need, living in the communities Sheetz serves, celebrate the holidays.

Sheetz has achieved notable milestones this year, including surpassing a major milestone of more than two million electric vehicle (EV) charging sessions. Sheetz also has one of the largest electric charging networks in the country.

Sheetz currently operates store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.