Cone-Shaped Rolling Papers

OCB has launched its new Brown Rice Cones. The cones are crafted from rice grown in the Camargue delta region of France and blended with organic hemp sourced from a co-op of farmers in Champagne, France. OCB Brown Rice Cones are GMO-free, unbleached and ultra-thin. They feature sustainably harvested always sticks natural Acacia gum for a slow and even burn. The cones are available in three popular sizes, including Mini, 1 ¼, and King, and come in an easy-to-use gravity feed display.

The Republic Group

www.therepublicgroup.net/eng/