Krispy Krunchy Chicken Extends Presence to College Campuses

The company currently has locations at three universities and is looking to add more.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken has announced that it is expanding to college campuses. The chain currently has locations at Indiana State University, University of North Texas and University of Nebraska Omaha.

Krispy Krunchy is also now looking to add more university locations to its portfolio.

“Our university locations offer operators a non-traditional venture that brings our high-quality and highly-craveable products to campuses,” said Jim Norberg, president of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “Students have a great appreciation for our products, which have a built-in comfort-food dimension to which they respond. Our presence at universities makes us more accessible and convenient for the college student lifestyle.”

Krispy Krunchy is experiencing significant growth in c-stores, but the brand offers operators flexibility with other location options as well. The company also has locations in casinos, big box stores and truck stops.

The brand is currently in its strongest evolution phase to-date. In recent months, the company has developed a new simplified menu, improved supply chain processes and invested in new and better tools for operators. The company is also leaning into more consumer-focused marketing to elevate its presence in new and existing markets.

“Our operators are key in our growth. It’s imperative that we offer them the resources, support and flexibility to be successful,” added Norberg. “By exploring and expanding into new territories, we open up exciting opportunities for our operators, while bringing our freshly made, hand-breaded chicken to their customers.”

With a weekly chicken sales volume exceeding one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chicken operates over 2,850 retail locations across 47 states in the U.S. and is rapidly expanding.