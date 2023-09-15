Ice Breakers has introduced its newest mint — Ice Breakers Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints. This mint brings consumers fresh breath with a bubbly fizz, delivering a completely new mint experience reminiscent of sipping a flavored seltzer water. The new Ice Breakers Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints also bring a fusion of flavors, combining the tangy sweetness of raspberry with the zesty burst of lemon. The raspberry and lemon-flavored mints are available in 1.5-ounce packs at retailers nationwide.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com