CandyRific will roll out its new mini backpacks in October for everyday use in licensed and non-licensed selections. The new mini backpacks will be available with 0.28 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). The mini backpacks are perfect for holding candy, keys and other small treasures. They also will come with different designs on either side and have a metal keyring and clip. The candy-filled mini backpacks will be available in four 12-count displays per case with a suggested retail price of $3.99.

CandyRific

www.candyrific.com