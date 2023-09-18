Future-Inspired Soda

Coca-Cola has launched Y3000 Zero Sugar, a new limited-edition flavor and AI-powered experience from Coca-Cola Creations. Coca-Cola created the Y3000 experience by tapping into human and artificial intelligence to understand how fans envision the future through emotions, aspirations, colors, flavors and more. The new creation features a futuristic packaging design, including light and optimistic tones, a Coca-Cola Creations logo composed of effervescent bubbles, and the Coca-Cola Spencerian Script with fluid dot clusters that merge to represent the human connections of the future planet. Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar is available in stores now in both a zero- and full-sugar version.

Coca-Cola Co.

www.coca-colacompany.com